The NSE’s NGX All-Share Index (ASI) saw an increase of 130.66 points, settling at 104,387.47 points compared to the previous close of 104,256.81 points.

Thursday’s trading session saw the stock market gaining N73.88 billion, driven by investors’ growing confidence in equities, leading to a market capitalization of N59.02 trillion.

The financial sector played a pivotal role in the market’s upsurge, with all major players except FBN Holdings witnessing increases in their stock values.

Investor sentiment remained positive, with JULI emerging as the top gainer among 22 appreciating stocks, recording a growth of 10%.

Conversely, DEAPCAP experienced a decline of 10% each, emerging as the poorest performer among the 29 depreciating stocks. UBA emerged as the most traded stock of the day by volume, while NESTLE took the lead in terms of value.

Market activity showed improvement, with 8,790 deals recorded for the day, up from 8,248 deals in the previous session.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,387.47 points

Previous ASI: 104,256.81 points

% Day Change: +0.13%

Day’s Lowest: 103,888.54 points

Day’s Highest: 104,475.7 points

% YTD: +39.60% (Previous: +39.43%)

Market Cap: N59.02 trillion

Volume Traded: 336.82 million units

Value: N9.29 billion

Deals: 8,790

Top Gainers

JULI: +10% to close at N7.15

TRANSCORP: +9.96% to close at N14.90

INTENEGINS: +9.66% to close at N1.59

ETRANZACT: +9.65% to close at N6.25

GUINEAINS: +8.33% to close at N0.39

Top Losers

DEAPCAP: -10% to close at N0.63

TOURIST: -9.86% to close at N2.56

CWG: -9.09% to close at N5.50

CAVERTON: -8.57% to close at N1.60

OMATEK: -8.05% to close at N0.80

Top Traded Stocks

Today’s total volume of shares traded surged by 38.16 million shares to reach 336.82 million units, marking an increase from the previous session’s 298.65 million units.

Among the most traded stocks by volume were UBA with 63.88 million units, ACCESSCORP with 32.02 million units, ZENITHBANK with 21.77 million units, TRANSCORP with 20.62 million units, and GTCO with 19.04 million units.

The value of shares traded today saw a significant rise of 35.74% to N9.29 billion, compared to N6.84 billion in the preceding session. Key contributors to the value of shares traded included NESTLE with N1.82 billion, UBA with N1.72 billion, GTCO with N894.62 million, ZENITHBANK with N846.99 million, and ACCESSCORP with N750.04 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT group exhibited a mix of outcomes, with only FBN Holdings witnessing declines in its market value, while Zenith Bank, GTCO, BUA Cement, and MTN Nigeria saw respective increases of 3.82%, 2.94%, 1.56%, and 0.36% in their market capitalization.

On the other hand, several other SWOOT companies including AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, TRANSCOHOT, and TRANSPOWER maintained stable stock prices during the latest trading session, unaffected by the fluctuations seen in other stocks.

Across the board, major banks experienced gains in their performance, with Zenith Bank, GTCO, Access Holdings, and UBA witnessing increases of 3.82%, 2.94%, 2.83%, and 2.47% in their stock values, respectively. However, FBN Holdings stood as the sole underperformer among the banking stocks, with a 4.55% decrease in its value.