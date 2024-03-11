In today’s NGX session, heightened market activity was observed with a total trading value reaching N17.1 billion. Sustaining its bullish momentum from the previous week, the All-Share Index experienced a 0.70% increase, gaining 713.99 points to conclude at 102,044.84 points.

Equities surged by N407 billion, leading to a 0.7% uptick in market capitalization, closing at N57.697 trillion compared to the previous Friday’s figure of N57.29 trillion. The market also demonstrated positive breadth with 34 gainers and 16 losers throughout the day.

Major market movers today include GTCO, which traded about 96.63 million units, and Transcorp Power which continued its bullish run, gaining about 4.98%.

The top gainers today were Honeywell Flour, NEM Insurance, and Dangote Sugar Refinery which gained 10%, 10%, and 9.97% respectively.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 22% increase to 436.90 million units from last Friday’s 358.12 million units. And concerning value, there was a 14% decline to N17.1 billion from last Friday’s N19.88 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 102,044.84 points

% Day Change: +0.70%

Day’s Lowest: 101,294.91 points

Day’s Highest: 102,044.84 points

% YTD: +36.47%

Market Cap: N57.70 trillion

Volume Traded: 436.90 million units

Value Traded: N17.1 billion

Top Gainers

NEM: +10.00% to close at N6.05

HONYFLOUR: +10.00% to close at N3.74

DANGSUGAR: +9.97% to close at N61.20

NASCON: +9.92% to close at N57.60

WEMABANK: +9.79% to close at N7.85

ELLAHLAKES: +9.67% to close at N3.29

Top Losers

PRESTIGE: -10.00% to close at N0.54

LASACO: -9.83% to close at N2.11

UACN: -9.68% to close at N12.60

RTBRISCOE: -8.16% to close at N0.45

INTENEGINS: -7.74% to close at N1.55

ETERNA: -6.71% to close at N14.60

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, GTCO (+1.95%) led with 96.63 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+4.71%) with 73.86 million units, ACCESSCORP (+1.74%) with 48.09 million units, UBA (+5.02%) with 21.58 million units, and NASCON (+9.92%) with 19.57 million units.

Concerning value, TRANSPOWER (+4.98%) led with N5.93 trillion, followed by GTCO (+1.95%) with N4.02 trillion, TRANSCORP (+4.71%) with N1.23 trillion, NASCON (+9.92%) with N1.13 trillion, and ACCESSCORP (+1.74%) with N988.35 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was mixed with positives and negatives for stocks worth over one trillion, as GTCO (+1.95%), ZENITHBANK (+6.47%), and TRANSPOWER (+4.98%) recorded price gains. However, FBNH (-1.23%) recorded a price decline.

Other members of the SWOOT category, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, TRANSCOHOT, GEREGU, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

For tier-1 banks, trading sentiment was mostly positive as ACCESSCORP (+1.74%) and UBA (+5.02%) recorded price gains.