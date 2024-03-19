The Board of Transcorp Power Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Charles Chiedu Odita as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Stanley Chikwendu, Group Company Secretary, the appointment was pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Power Plc.

The statement reads:

“We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that pursuant to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Power Plc the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mr Charles Chiedu Odita as an Independent Non-Executive Director”.

Profile of Charles Chiedu Odita

According to the company, Mr Odita has extensive professional experience spanning over 40 years, with over 30 of those years spent in senior and executive-level positions in the Oil & Gas industry.

He is currently the Managing Director/Chief Consultant of Tibco Limited. Prior to this, he served as Vice President – Technical Operations at Nomier Group Holdings Limited.

He had also served as the Group Managing Director at Midwestern Oil and Gas Ltd, Lagos, and has been the Group Chief Operating Officer at Notore Chemical Industries Limited.

He spent his early career years at Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, occupying various positions across operations, research, and drilling.

Mr Odita is an alumnus of the University of Benin, where he obtained B.Eng. (First Class Honours) and M.Eng. degrees in Chemical Engineering.

He is a Chartered Engineer and holds the Fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers as well as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, amongst others.