Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is proud to announce a significant breakthrough in software update commitments with the NOTE 40 Pro series.

This marks a monumental shift in the company’s approach, as the NOTE 40 Pro series will receive two major Android version upgrades and 36 months of security updates globally.

Infinix recognizes the importance of software longevity and is committed to providing users with a stable and smooth experience for an extended period of time.

Dedication to User Experience

This commitment is a game-changer for the mid-range market, where budget-friendly phones often lag behind in terms of software updates.

Infinix’s promise to deliver regular and timely updates for the NOTE 40 Pro series sets a new standard for affordable devices, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security patches without compromise.

The NOTE 40 Pro series, including NOTE 40 Pro, NOTE 40 Pro 5G, NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G, comes with Android 14 out of the box, with plans to upgrade to Android 16. This means that users can expect a seamless and reliable XOS system for an extended period, guaranteeing the longevity of their devices.

Infinix’s commitment to longer-lasting software updates reflects its dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation. In addition to software upgrades, the NOTE 40 Pro series feature All-Round FastCharge 2.0. Powered by Infinix’s self-developed power management chip, Cheetah X1, the NOTE 40 series offer a remarkable charging experience, including up to 100W super-fast wired charging, magnetic wireless charging and multi-speed charging options. These advanced charging capabilities cater to the needs of tech-savvy users.

Disclaimer:

The availability of Android system upgrades may vary across devices and regions due to diverse regulatory constraints.