Niger’s junta has with immediate effect revoked all military agreements that facilitated the stationing of U.S. Department of Defense’s military and civilian staff on its territory.

This was shared in a statement by Colonel Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson for the junta in a broadcast on Saturday.

This decision comes after a recent visit from U.S. officials, headed by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and General Michael Langley, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, earlier this week.

Abdramane, addressing the nation on television, criticized the U.S. delegation for not adhering to diplomatic protocol, noting that Niger was kept in the dark about the delegation’s makeup, arrival date, and intended agenda.

“Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right to choose their partners and types of partnerships capable of truly helping them fight against terrorism.

“Also, the government of Niger forcefully denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by the threat of retaliation from the head of the American delegation towards the Nigerien government and people,” he added.

What you should know

In December, the US Army had approximately 650 members stationed in Niger, with a significant contingent at a drone base near Agadez, constructed for over $100 million, aimed at combating terrorists and bandits in the desert.

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023 when an elite guard force led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani detained President Mohamed Bazoum and declared Tchiani ruler.

In October, Washington officially designated the military takeover as a coup, which triggered US laws restricting the military support and aid that it can provide to Niger.

Like the military rulers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has also kicked out French and other European forces.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia for support.