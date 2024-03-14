Nigeria’s leading B2BC event servicing company, Eventhive. ng has announced the launch of the 3rd edition of UK-Nigeria Business Outlook scheduled to be held on Monday, 18th of March, 2024 in London, This year’s edition of the event will be held in partnership with Addleshaw Goddard as the Host Partner.

Launched in partnership with Shell in 2022, UK-Nigeria Business Outlook has grown to become an important meeting place for leading figures across Africa, Nigeria and the UK, who are defining the continent’s future via their investment decisions, whilst placing a laser focus on some of the opportunities across the focus sectors.

The event annually provides an opportunity for attendees to engage with industry experts, and discuss export trends, investment bottlenecks, barriers to doing business in Africa, Nigeria and what can be done to unlock.

At this year’s edition of the event, Trade, Infrastructure Investments, Energy, Fintech and the Creative Economy will headline focus areas and discussion for stakeholders that are participating.

In a statement by Jamiu Ijaodola, Founder/CEO at Eventhive. ng,

He said

“Nigeria currently has a new leadership that has spent almost eight months in power. We have launched the event to receive feedback from players and investors on some of the reforms introduced by the Nigerian government, and to discuss adoptable measures to aid in positioning Nigeria as Africa’s FDI marketplace. The event will equally provide an opportunity to explore partnerships across multiple sectors, especially on our focus areas”.

UK-Nigeria Business Outlook will host multiple formats of discussion spanning keynotes, panel sessions, fireside chats and presentations.

The expected outcome of the event is to help strengthen the trade and investment relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

Attendees, sponsors and partners looking to participate in the event can visit https://uk.eventhive.ng to learn more about the event.