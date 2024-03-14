Two engineering firm- Credco and Vergnet a French Wind Turbine Company have proposed to build a 30 megawatts windfall and solar hybrid plant in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

This is according to reports from NAN during the presentation of the proposal by the two companies in Abuja where the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu was represented by the Director of Procurement, Ministry of Power, Abdulrasheed Lawal.

According to the Minister, the federal government plans to address electricity deficiency across the nation through alternative sources of energy such as wind and solar and has already demonstrated it with the 10MW windfall in Katsina.

He stated,

“ We are aware that presently there is energy deficit in the country, so we are doing everything possible to address the issue by investing in alternative sources. ”

“ We have to think out of the box to achieve energy sufficiency; we have to look at using mini-grids, solar and wind to achieve this. ”

“ We are already doing 10MW using Windfall in Katsina and we are trying to replicate same in Lagos in order to ensure reliable and steady power supply in the country,”

What Representatives of the companies are saying

Mr. Barney Ojiah, the Chief Executive Officer of CREDCO, mentioned that their visit to the Ministry of Power was to present the project and explore ways to enhance electricity supply for the Nigerian population.

He highlighted the significance of power in the daily lives of Nigerians, regardless of its source.

Also speaking during the presentation was the Subsidiaries Manager, Africa, Vergnet. Mr Frederic Cheve who stated that the project was part of solutions to meet the Lagos state’s energy needs.

He explained that the project is designed to utilize the plentiful wind and solar resources to produce clean and reliable electricity, thereby reducing the dependency on a sole energy source.

He mentioned that the project plans to establish a hybrid system of 20/30 megawatts combining wind and solar energy.

He stated,

“ It will create green jobs and boost the local economy, reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and curtail greenhouse gas emissions. ”

“ This project will contribute to achieving Nigeria’s national energy goals,”