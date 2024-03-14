The Board of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) has announced the appointment of Mr. Festus Izevbizua as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

Profile of Festus Izevbizua

According to the statement signed by Stanley Chikwendu, Group Company Secretary, Festus has over three decades of professional and practical experience spanning insurance, banking, energy, financial services, auditing, consulting, business advisory, risk management, tax advisory, and international finance.

He is a strategic finance professional, with cutting-edge experience in business formation and combination, capital optimization, financial control, and reporting, among others.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (FICA), a Senior Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), and an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

He is a training resource at examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as a leading resource in the implementation of IFRS 17 in the Nigeria Insurance industry.

Festus holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Benin and a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of Calabar.

He is also an alumnus of Columbia Business School in New York.