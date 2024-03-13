Guiding Light Assembly, a renowned church and empowerment community in Lagos, has unveiled its upcoming flagship conference, Spiritual Awakening: From His Presence to His Power.

This transformative gathering promises career professionals, entrepreneurs, families and the broader community of Lagos State and its environs an extraordinary encounter with divine wisdom, prophetic insights, anointed worship, and transformative teachings led by esteemed ministers and renowned gospel artists. Everyone is invited and can register for free at https://www.spiritualawakening.live/.

Scheduled for Friday, March 15th to Sunday, March 17th, Spiritual Awakening features a diverse lineup of renowned ministers, including Stephanie Ike Okafor, Executive Pastor of The Potter’s House at One LA in Los Angeles, California; Lead Pastor at GLA’s youth imprint, Ignite, Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin; Pastor Damilola Emmanuel, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, Dr Esther Longe, Minister Ighiwiyisi Jacobs, and renowned Gospel artists including Nosa; Asatta Allwell-Brown, and 121 Selah.

Commenting on the event’s significance, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, the visionary leader behind Guiding Light Assembly, expressed,

“In these uncertain times, individuals and organisations must seek spiritual guidance and divine wisdom to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Spiritual Awakening 2024 offers a sacred space for everyone seeking spiritual renewal to encounter the transformative power of God and gain the insights needed to thrive in all aspects of their lives.”

More than a mere gathering, Spiritual Awakening provides a unique opportunity to experience the supernatural and connect with God in an unprecedented way.

The conference will feature sessions on personal development, business strategies, and spiritual empowerment, providing attendees with a holistic approach to success, fulfilment and spirituality.

Through dynamic worship sessions, prophetic teachings, and interactive workshops, participants will be equipped to unlock their full potential and align their lives with divine purpose.

ABOUT

Guiding Light Assembly is a vibrant and dynamic church committed to empowering individuals to live purposeful lives through a deep connection with God and the transformative power of His Word.

Read more and secure your spot free to participate in the much anticipated Spiritual Awakening event at https://www.spiritualawakening.live/