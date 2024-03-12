The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for governments to treat electronic cigarettes, commonly known as vapes, with the same regulatory framework as traditional tobacco products and to implement a ban on all flavors.

This recommendation could pose challenges for major tobacco companies, which have been banking on a transition to cigarette alternatives, aiming for 50% of revenues from ‘non-combustible’ products by 2035.

The ban

According to a report by the WHO last year, vapes are already banned in 34 countries, including Brazil, India, Iran, and Thailand.

However, enforcement of e-cigarette regulations remains a challenge in many nations, leading to their availability on the black market.

Surprisingly, the report highlighted those 74 countries, predominantly in Africa but also including Pakistan, Colombia, and Mongolia, have no regulations governing e-cigarettes at all.

Other key markets approach to the regulation

Australia has taken a strict stance on e-cigarettes, requiring a prescription for nicotine-containing devices. Additionally, the country has moved to ban the importation of disposable vapes not approved as “therapeutic” by the Australian medical regulator.

China, the largest producer of e-cigarettes, China has implemented laws to regulate their use domestically, including banning flavored products and requiring companies to obtain licenses for sales.

The EU has established regulatory standards for e-cigarettes, including limits on nicotine content and restrictions on sales to minors. Some member states, like France and Italy, have introduced additional regulations, while others are considering bans on disposable vapes.

E-cigarettes containing nicotine are classified as medicinal products in Japan, and none have been approved for use.

The UK has embraced e-cigarettes as part of its public health strategy, offering them as tools for smoking cessation. However, concerns have arisen over the influx of flavored disposable vapes, leading the government to announce plans to ban such products and regulate e-cigarette flavors and packaging.

In the US, e-cigarette manufacturers must obtain authorization from the FDA to sell their products legally. While some products have been allowed on the market during the FDA’s review process, flavored disposable vapes remain widely available due to poor enforcement.