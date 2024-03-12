The Lagos State Government said that about 7 criminals were arrested for unlawful possession of arms and assaulting enforcement officials during the demolition of all illegal shanties/structures that litter the Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate by Jakande in the Lekki area of the State.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Wahab noted that the arrested criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Wahab in his post said, ‘’ During the enforcement operation of the joint team of Enforcement Officers from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and the Special Taskforce on Environmental Offences led by Mr Shola Jejeloye yesterday in Jakande Estate, about 7 criminals were arrested for unlawful possession of arms and assaulting the enforcement officials.

‘’They have been handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.’’

Miscreants attempt to take over Lekki express

Meanwhile, in a security update, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, said that police officers from the Divisional Police at Ilasan had restored normalcy as some miscreants from the shanties on Coastal Road alignment and Jakande estate, Lekki attempted to take over the express road and blocked both sides.

He also added that people who are living and doing business at the whole of Lekki Expressway should support the state government on the ongoing clearing of shanties around the Jakande area.

Gawat posted, ‘’ SECURITY UPDATE: The Lagos State Taskforce started demobilization of illegal structures, shanties on the Coastal Road alignment and Jakande estate lekki, miscreants from the shanties took over the express road and blocked both sides, DPO Ilasan swung into action and normalcy has been restored back to the area. The Security agencies are still on very much ground.

‘’The People living/doing business at the whole Lekki Expressway should support the State Government on the ongoing Clearing of the ‘shanties’ around the Jakande Area …. That place is the main security “issue” of that whole axis.’’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had on Monday, March 11, commenced the demolition of all illegal shanties/structures that litter the Lagos Coastal Road at Maiyegun Estate by Jakande in the Lekki area of the State, reiterating its commitment to urban regeneration in the State.

This enforcement operation was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, who stated that the initiative aims to recover the coastal road path for the Lagos-Calabar Highway project under the Federal Government and to promote the urban renewal of the affected areas.