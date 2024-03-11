Imagine a world where ‘inclusion’ takes on a different meaning for women- where they choose to lead corporations, nurture families, pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and their contributions are valued.

A world that provides them with the resources and support to leverage their drive and talent, unlocking their full potential and building a secure future for themselves and their loved ones.

The reality, however, reveals this is not the case. Women, often find their voices being pushed aside and their ambitions sidelined by a persistent gender gap.

This gap is evident in leadership roles, investment opportunities, and wealth creation.

But this doesn’t have to be the narrative, International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder that change is possible.

As a society, we have a collective responsibility to confront these biases head-on by dismantling these barriers and encouraging equal opportunities for women. When women thrive, our communities thrive.

Meristem Trustees Limited: Championing Women’s Financial Security

To celebrate women on this year’s International Women’s Day and indeed throughout March, Meristem Trustees, the Trustees arm of Meristem Securities is echoing the theme of #InspireInclusion by highlighting the importance of financial empowerment for women.

Meristem Securities recognizes the significant contributions women make to society, and ensuring their voices are heard extends beyond the present.

Estate planning, often a neglected topic, empowers women to secure their legacy and disburse their assets to their loved ones with ease.

Your Estate is not limited to cash alone but includes all your Stocks, Retirement Savings accounts, Real Estate, investments and personal items like jewellery, Accessories, Art etc.

Encouraging women to take charge of their financial future ensures that there is a legacy for the ones that come after them for generations to come.

International Women’s Day Special Offer

In this bid to empower women to take control of their financial future, Meristem Trustees is offering a 50% discount on all Wills and Trust creation services throughout March.

This is an opportunity to safeguard your legacy and provide peace of mind for yourself and your loved ones.

Know a woman who needs this, send this to her and together let’s inspire inclusion.

Contact Meristem Trustees Limited at trustees@meristemng.com today to speak with one of their experienced advisors.

To all the women already taking charge and pushing boundaries, we celebrate you! Here’s to building a more equitable society, working together to #InspireInclusion and empowering women to build a strong financial foundation.