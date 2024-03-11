Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth soared by $54 billion in 2024, bringing him closer to Elon Musk, the third richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg data.

The rise in Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth can be attested to the Meta’s soaring share price which currently trades at $485.45 per share. Mark Zuckerberg is currently close to overtaking Elon Musk for the first time since 2020.

As of Friday’s closing, Bell, Mark Zuckerberg was worth $182bn just $7bn shy of Elon Musk’s $189bn net worth. The net worth hasn’t changed as of the time of filing this report.

Mark Zuckerberg has never been richer than Tesla CEO Elon Musk since November 2020.

Mark Zuckerberg derives most of his wealth from his 13% stake in Meta the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Its shares have surged 43% this year due to some new stringent measures enacted by Mark Zuckerberg and his team.

On the other end, Tesla stocks have plummeted 29% and Elon Musk has lost over $40 billion in net worth. This unsavoury result is driven by investors’ worry over a slowdown in demand for Tesla Vehicles globally.

LVMH chief Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have both overtaken Musk on the Bloomberg index this year with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg lining up to be the next.

What To Know

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s rivalry intensified when Mark Zuckerberg launched “Threads “a text-based app on Instagram in response to Elon Musk buying Twitter now known as X for $44bn in October 2022.

The two billionaires late last year promised to settle their differences in a Live cage match that would be broadcast on social media. That hasn’t happened yet.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bernard Arnault is still the richest man on the planet with a net worth of $201bn and he is followed by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos at $198bn net worth.