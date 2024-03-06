The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has proposed the conversion of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Ebonyi into a University of Technology.

This was disclosed by Rep. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, during a public hearing on the bill for the institution’s upgrade.

Fulata emphasized that transitioning the polytechnic into a university involves gathering feedback from the public and key stakeholders before the legislation is enacted.

He highlighted that the hearing was convened to allow stakeholders and the public to contribute to and enhance the bill, ensuring it aligns with the expectations of Nigerians once it becomes law.

On the need for quality education in Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, officially opened the hearing, calling on the committee to conduct comprehensive work and provide a trustworthy report. Abbas, represented by the House Deputy Minority Whip, Rep. Ibezimako Ozodinobi, stressed the importance of quality education in Nigeria as a fundamental pillar of development.

Rep. Iduma Igariwe, the bill’s sponsor, argued that upgrading Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic to a Federal University of Science and Technology would not impose an extra financial strain on the government. Instead, it would bolster science and technology education in the nation, thereby accelerating growth and development in various economic sectors.

Similar proposals to transform polytechnics to universities

Over the years, the Senate has been proposing Bills to transform polytechnics to universities.

The Senate proposed a bill that proposes transforming the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, into a Federal University of Technology led by Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan.

In 2022, Lagos State Polytechnic officially became the Lagos State University of Technology, Ikorodu. House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the Chairman, the House Committee on Education, Owolabi Ajayi ensured the passage of the bill

The Senate passed a bill in 2019 to convert the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, to City University of Technology. Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, introduced the bill.