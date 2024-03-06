Heirs Energies, Africa’s leading integrated energy Company, has announced an expansion of its gas supply portfolio to enable additional power generation to the national grid, with the supply of gas to the recently commissioned 188 MW power plant by Geometric Power Limited, located in Aba, Abia State.

This is in addition to the gas already being supplied to TransAfam Power Limited, with a capacity of 966MW, and to First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), with a capacity of 541MW, bringing the total to three major power plants in Nigeria. Heirs Energies also supplies gas to local distribution companies, gas-based industries, and other industrial customers.

Founded in 2021, Heirs Energies operates OML17 and related infrastructure, with a commitment to ensuring that Nigerian businesses and consumers derive maximum benefits from the country’s natural resources. 100% of the gas produced from OML 17 is supplied to the domestic gas industry.

Heirs Energies is pioneering a new era in Nigeria’s energy sector. With the operation of OML17 and its associated assets, the company has been pivotal in ensuring a reliable and sustainable gas supply, directly impacting the nation’s industrial and economic growth.

Heirs Energies’ gas supplies to these critical power plants not only reinforce its major role in Nigeria’s energy sector but also underscore its strategic vision in cultivating operational synergies throughout the energy value chain. This extensive undertaking reflects not only Heirs Energies’ ability to meet the demands of the domestic market but also its dedication to strategic and integrated operations within the energy sector.

The continued gas supply to these power plants demonstrates the Heirs Holdings Group’s role as a long-term strategic investor in the Nigerian energy sector, with interests in the recently listed Transcorp Power Limited, TransAfam, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, and as an operator of oil-producing assets in excess of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). With a unique vision of ensuring Africa’s natural resources serve Africa’s interests, the Heirs Group is driven by founder Tony Elumelu’s Africapitalism philosophy of ensuring businesses deliver both economic and social benefits to stakeholders.

Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s growing impact: “Our engagement across these three major power plants demonstrates Heirs Energies’ dedication to lighting up Nigeria and supporting its journey towards economic and social prosperity. We are not just participants in the energy sector; we are facilitators of growth and development, driven by a mission to ensure that Nigeria’s natural resources benefit its people.”

Heirs Energies’ Gas Plant in Agbada, Rivers State, produces over 80 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas. 100 percent of this gas output is channelled into the domestic market to meet domestic demands, supporting Nigeria’s energy needs and exemplifying Heirs Energies’ commitment to powering thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, and industries, reinforcing its role in catalyzing Nigeria’s industrialization.

For more information about Heirs Energies and our projects, please visit www.heirsenergies.com.

About Heirs Energies Limited

Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s largest indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs whilst aligning with global sustainability goals. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.