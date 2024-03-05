Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited has assured that it is working with relevant government agencies and customers in Ghana to resolve the trade related issues.

According to a press release from its Corporate Communications Department seen by Nairametrics, GTB Ghana stated that the recent suspension of its Foreign Exchange Trading licence does not affect customers’ deposits and other business segment of its operations.

Main branches, agency banking outlets, mobile apps still available

GTB Ghana said that all other products and services, main branches, agency banking outlets and internet banking are available for use at any time of the day.

It stated, ‘’We refer to the Central Bank of Ghana’s press statement in which it announced the suspension of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Trading License effective from the 18th of March 2024 until 18th of April 2024 (1 month period) and received official notice of same.

‘’We would like to assure all our esteemed customers and stakeholders that we are currently working with the relevant Government Agencies and customers with a view to resolving these trade-related issues timely.

‘’Our customers and stakeholders are our primary responsibility and, Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana would like to clarify that this development does not affect customers’ own deposits and other business segments of our operations. All other products and services, Main branches, Agency Banking outlets are available for your convenient use at our regular opening hours and our Mobile Apps and Internet banking are available for your use at any time of the day.’’

Not a function of will non-compliance

It added, ‘’We further assure our customers that the issue was not a function of willful non-compliance by the Bank, as the Bank has a culture that endeavours to comply with regulations at all times and stringent An- ti-Money Laundering CFT policies which are applied across all our operations.

‘’We are also in ongoing consultations and discussions with the Central Bank of Ghana to fully resolve all matters raised in the shortest possible time. Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana remains committed to being a constructive participant in Ghana’s financial markets and to contributing to its further developments in the interest of all its customers and stake- holders.’’

