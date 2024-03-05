First Bank Ghana has stated that its banking operations are not affected as it continues to address the recent decision by the Bank of Ghana to suspend its forex trading license for 30 days.

In a press release seen by Nairametrics, First Bank Ghana (trading as FBN Bank) stated clearly that they are actively working with the Bank of Ghana to promptly rectify the issues.

“We refer to the Bank of Ghana’s announcement of the 30-day suspension of our Foreign Exchange Trading Licence effective March 18, 2024, and would like to inform our valued customers and esteemed stakeholders that we are collaborating with the Bank of Ghana to rectify the identified trade-related concerns.”

What we know

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Bank of Ghana mandates FBN Bank to address concerns associated with a few foreign currency transactions that have minor documentation irregularities on one of its platforms.

The Bank of Ghana is known for enforcing strict compliance in forex-related matters and often imposes severe penalties for violations that might be treated more leniently in markets like Nigeria.

The Bank of Ghana has maintained a fully floating exchange rate for several years while Nigeria just recently moved to a managed float exchange rate system.

First Bank Ghana operations are not affected

FBN Bank also confirmed that the suspension does not affect its regular operations, as it solely pertains to its forex activities.