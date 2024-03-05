The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed opposition to the idea of introducing new taxes and levies on business owners as a means to finance the Child’s Online Access Protection Bill.

Matthew Osanekwu, speaking on behalf of FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, conveyed this stance during his appearance before the House Committee on Justice in Abuja this past Tuesday.

Adedeji highlighted that the FIRS has been set specific revenue targets and argued that imposing additional tax burdens to fund the legislation would be inappropriate.

He suggested that the bill’s financing should be allocated through the national budget instead.

He further explained that the prevailing belief was that the bill’s funding would come from a levy, noting the existence of eight different levies already. Adedeji recommended that the necessary funds should be obtained through budgetary appropriation, considering the FIRS’s responsibility for government revenue collection.

He stated, “Our position is that FIRS fully supports the bill, and its intention is a great initiative.”

“We have to adopt global best practices; we observed that funding to make it happen is also in the bill, and in this, we have raised issues.”

Mr Abang Abua, Deputy Director, Legal, representative of the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Communication Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the commission was concerned about the method of funding in the form of taxation.

“We are concerned about tax because our operators are already inundated with taxes,”

Human right commission

Additionally, Ms. Pwadumoi Okoh, the Deputy Director of Legal Affairs at the National Human Rights Commission, speaking on behalf of the chairman, commended the bill as a forward-thinking measure aimed at safeguarding children’s rights.

However, she noted that the commission had identified certain inaccuracies within the bill and had therefore submitted their recommendations for amendments to the house.

She said, “We suggest that the committee should explore some other relevant Nigerian laws instead of duplicating efforts in agencies where such laws exist.”

“We should look at other acts of the agencies of government that have similar mandates so as not to have interagency rivalry.”

Representative Usman Kumoh (APC-Gombe), speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, affirmed the house’s commitment to the protection of children’s rights.

He emphasized that this dedication aims to shield children from exploitation and abuse of their rights by adults.