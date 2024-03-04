The NITDA CO-Create West Africa Tech Exhibition concluded on a high note, showcasing the region’s evolution in technology and the constant need for innovation in the continent. The expo was an explosive two days of immersive experiences.

From February 28th to 29th, Nigeria’s digital policymakers, industry titans, venture capitalists, multinational, startup founders, and tech enthusiasts converged for what is undoubtedly the biggest gathering in the tech space so far this year.

The NITDA DG, Mr Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi unveiled NITDA’s 2024-2027 digital policy roadmap making clear intentions of the Agency’s goals and how it will be achieved.

NITDA went into partnership with the GAGE Company to create NITDA Co-Create WEST AFRICA TECH EXPO, a platform that drives and facilitate collaboration in the tech ecosystem, creating an atmosphere for digital technology policy makers to engage with private sector innovators.