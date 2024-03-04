The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has pledged that his country top officials will visit Nigeria after the Ramadan ceremony to follow-up actionable investment opportunities between Qatar and Nigeria.

Al Thani made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, following the signing of bilateral agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

In response, President Bola Tinubu named the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun is the team leader of the government team that will interface with Qatari authorities in investment identification and implementation moving forward.

Nairemetrics reported earlier that Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) across multiple sectors with the Qatari government.

According to the Emir of Qatar, his government has made robust investments around the world as they take time and study opportunities before they invest the commonwealth of the Qatari people.

He said,

“Mr. President, I am very encouraged by your actions and your passion for creating new opportunities. We are very open to this, and follow-up is everything at this point. The will is there for both of us, but we must follow up.

“I will send a team of officials to Nigeria after Ramadan, and we will advance discussions on what some of the actionable investment opportunities are.

“I have no doubt about the great capacity of the Nigerian people. Everywhere in the world, they are known for their brilliance and hard work. We only need to ensure that this is happening inside of Nigeria rather than outside.

“The investments we have made around the world have been very fruitful. This is because we take our time and study opportunities before we invest the commonwealth of our people.

“It is not my money. The money we invest belongs to the future generations of Qatar.”

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu signed seven bilateral, multi-sectoral agreements with the government of Qatar, aimed to boost investment opportunities between the two countries.

The seven agreements signed are: cooperation agreement in the field of education; regulation of employment of workers with the Government of Qatar; establishment of a joint business council (JBC) between the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA); in addition to a cooperation agreement in the field of youths and sports.

The documents were signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and relevant officials in the Government of the State of Qatar, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education; Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi, Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior.

