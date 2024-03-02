The Gombe State Government has announced that the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) is set to create 2,000 job openings for the youth and women within the state.

This information was shared in a press release on Saturday by Isma’ila Misili, the Director-General of Press Affairs at the Government House, Gombe.

The initiative, together with the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre, will be officially inaugurated by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday in Gombe.

Misili highlighted that the BPO centre represents the first of its kind in the Northeast and stands as the largest in Nigeria. He emphasized that this centre is expected to offer approximately 2,000 employment opportunities to the state’s youthful population.

“With the establishment of the BPO centre in Gombe which is located at the Amina Mohammed Skills Acquisition Centre, is poised to become a hub for outsourcing services, leveraging the skills and potential of its youths.

“OTNI is a catalyst for change in the business process and technology-enabled outsourcing sector, and the fastest route to job security for the teeming youths in Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

“By the initiative, the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration has further demonstrated its commitment to provide sustainable employment opportunities and empower youths to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and progress,” he said

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima will inaugurate the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) in Gombe State on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday, March 4, 2024.

This initiative aims to tap into the global outsourcing market, which has amassed nearly $350 billion, to open up extensive employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

OTNI is designed to foster job creation within the business process and technology-enabled outsourcing sectors, in line with President Tinubu’s ambitions for job creation.

Over time, this initiative is set to be rolled out nationwide, aiming to provide job security for Nigeria’s vast youth demographic, thereby catalyzing economic growth and development.