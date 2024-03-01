Airtel Africa Plc has initiated its share buy-back program, as announced subsequent to its previous declaration on February 1, 2024, following the release of its nine-month results up to December 31, 2023.

This information was disclosed in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investment public, which was obtained by Nairmetrics.

The statement, signed by Alastair Jones of Airtel Africa Investor Relations, outlines that the share buy-back program will commence from today onwards. Over a duration of up to 12 months, it aims to return up to $100 million to shareholders.

The share buy-back programme is expected to be phased over two tranches, with the first tranche commencing today and anticipated to end on or before 31 August 2024.

According to the telecom firm, the first tranche will amount to a maximum of $50 million adding that the Company has entered into an agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) to conduct the first tranche of the buy-back and carry out on-market purchases of its ordinary shares with the Company subsequently purchasing its ordinary shares from Citi.

Under this agreement, Citi will act as riskless principal and will make decisions independently of the Company.

Purpose of the buy-back

It noted that the sole purpose of the buy-back programme is to reduce the capital of the Company. As such, all shares purchased under the buy-back programme will be cancelled.

“This buy-back programme reflects the significant progress made in recent years to reduce leverage and strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.

In light of the cash accretion at the holding company level, the current leverage and the consistent strong operating cash generation, the Company is well positioned to undertake this share buy-back to enhance shareholder returns which is consistent with its existing capital allocation policy,” the company said.

More details of the share buy-back programme

According to the company, the purchases of ordinary shares under the buy-back program will adhere to specific pre-set parameters established in the agreement with Citi, as well as in compliance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders.

This authority was granted at the annual general meeting on July 4, 2023, where shareholders approved the purchase of a maximum of 375,815,150 ordinary shares.

The buy-back program will also operate within the framework outlined in Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules and in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.

Furthermore, purchases may continue during any closed periods of the Company during the engagement period. However, it’s explicitly stated that no repurchases will be conducted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to enter into arrangements to commence a second tranche of the share buy-back programme in an amount of up to $50 million in due course.