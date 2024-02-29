The NGX market capitalization witnessed a notable surge, as the value of listed equities soared by N390 billion, reaching N54.71 trillion by the close of the session.

This follows a loss of N700 billion reported in the previous day’s trading as investors reacted to the outcome of the MPC. The gains posted today suggest investors may be having a rethink as some stocks became attractive following the sell-offs.

In terms of drivers, the positive performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was primarily fueled by significant gains in the banking sector, with all FUGAZ banks experiencing increases in their market worth.

The NSE experienced a modest upswing, reversing the previous bearish trend, with a gain of 714.28 points in the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), settling at 99,980.3 points.

Trading activity demonstrated improvement, with a total volume of 542.95 million shares traded, marking a notable increase of 146.72 million shares compared to the previous session’s volume of 396.23 million shares.

Moreover, the total trading value saw an uptick, with shares worth N8.697 billion changing hands, indicating a 49.28% increase from the N5.83 billion recorded in the preceding session.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 99,980.3 points

Previous ASI: 99,266.02 points

% Day Change: +0.72%

% YTD: +33.71%

Market Cap: N54.71 trillion

Volume Traded: 542.95 million units

Value: N8.697 billion

Deals: 9,650

Top Gainers

GTCO: +10% to close at N39.60

NEM: +10% to close at N6.60

JULI: +10% to close at N3.41

UBA: +10% to close at N22.55

CHAMPION: +9.97% to close at N3.42

Top Losers

TIP: -10% to close at N1.80

SUNUASSUR: -10% to close at N1.71

ETERNA: -9.81% to close at N14.25

CWG: -9.76% to close at N5.55

MORISON: -9.58% to close at N1.51

Top Traded Stocks

In trading activity, UBA led the pack with a volume of 93.71 million units exchanged, closely followed by TRANSCORP with 54.08 million units, JAPAULGOLD with 34.34 million units, STERLING with 28.49 million units, and FIDELITYBK with 27.09 million units.

In terms of transaction value, UBA topped the charts, recording transactions worth N2.07 billion. NESTLE secured the second position with N1.07 billion, followed by Zenith Bank with N768.15 million, TRANSCORP with N692.19 million, and ACCESSCORP with N489.37 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

FBN Holdings has re-entered the SWOOT category, showing a slight 1.27% uptick in its market value, while GTCO and Zenith Bank also experienced gains in their share prices.

Conversely, stability persists among AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, GEREGU, SEPLAT, and TRANSCOHOT.

In the top-tier banking segments, both UBA and GTCO saw significant 10% increases in their market values. Access Holding, Zenith Bank, and FBN Holdings recorded rises of 9.74%, 7.86%, and 1.27%, respectively, in their market worth.