In January 2024, Nigeria’s waterway passenger transportation experienced a notable increase in fares, with a 35.82% rise compared to January 2023, reaching an average fare of N1,402.84, up from N1,032.84, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch report.

This analysis sets the stage for a deeper dive into the regional disparities within the country, specifically highlighting the top 10 states where waterway passenger transportation fares were the highest in the same period.

This article will explore these states, shedding light on the dynamics of waterway transportation costs across Nigeria in January 2024.

Here are the top 10 states leading in waterway passenger transportation fares in Nigeria for January 2024:

10/9. Kogi and Ondo States

In January 2024, Kogi and Ondo states shared the tenth spot for the highest waterway passenger transportation fares in Nigeria, with an average fare of N1,500 in each state.

8. Lagos State

Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous state and economic hub, ranks eighth in January 2024 for having the highest waterway transportation fare, with travelers paying an average of N1,650 per journey.

7. Ogun State

In January 2024, Ogun state, located in the South West zone, secured the seventh position for the highest waterway transportation fares in Nigeria, with an average cost of N2,200 per passenger trip.

6. Akwa Ibom State

The oil-rich state of Akwa Ibom occupies the sixth position for the highest waterway transportation fares in Nigeria as of January 2024, with the average fare per trip within the state being N2,250.

5. Cross River State

In January 2024, Cross River State secured the fifth rank in Nigeria for the highest waterway transportation fares, with an average cost of N3,050 per trip for passengers.

4. Edo State

In January 2024, Edo State claimed the fourth position for the highest waterway transportation fares in Nigeria, with passengers paying an average of N3,200 per trip.

3. Rivers State

In January 2024, Rivers State occupied the third spot among Nigerian states with the highest waterway transportation fares, averaging N4,100 per journey for passengers.

2. Delta State

Delta State ranked second in Nigeria for the highest waterway transportation fares, with an average journey cost of N4,200 for passengers in January 2024.

1. Bayelsa State

In January 2024, Bayelsa State led the rankings as the state with the highest waterway transportation fare in Nigeria, where passengers faced an average cost of N4,700 per journey.