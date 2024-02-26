The Nigerian Army has confirmed the outbreak of acute viral hemorrhagic disease commonly known as Lassa fever, at one of its medical facilities in Kaduna state.

This confirmation is a response to public apprehension following a leaked correspondence by its medical experts regarding a suspected outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic disease at one of its medical facilities in Kaduna State.

Confirming the suspicion, the Army acknowledged an acute Viral Hemorrhagic disease case at the Accident and Emergency unit of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna (NARHK), resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives among medical staff.

Contact tracing begins

In adherence to established protocols, contact tracing has been initiated, leading to the identification of a non-military patient believed to be the index case.

The suspected index patient, who was initially referred to 44 NARHK from another medical facility, succumbed to the illness.

Three medical staff who had direct contact with the patient also passed away within the past 48 hours.

To address the suspected outbreak, the Nigerian Army has intensified Infection Prevention Control (IPC) measures in and around all military healthcare facilities in Kaduna.

The hospital facility has undergone thorough disinfection, and the Accident and Emergency ward of 44 NARHK has been temporarily closed for fumigation and decontamination.

In addition to engaging relevant national and state agencies, samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Kano for analysis, with the involvement of Kaduna state Epidemiologists.

Despite the setback, the Nigerian Army said it remains committed to providing medical services to civilians in its host communities, serving approximately 500 individuals weekly at 44NARHK.

All Nigerian Army medical facilities in Kaduna and environs have been placed on high alert, with stringent IPC measures in place.

The Army assures the public of its proactive approach and transparent collaboration with stakeholders to contain the suspected outbreak.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, emphasized the Army’s commitment to community welfare and adherence to international best practices.

The Nigerian Army has encouraged the public to remain calm and assures that necessary measures are being taken to address the situation effectively.

