Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading energy solutions provider, is set to participate as a sponsor at the upcoming seventh edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) slated to be held from February 26 – March 1, 2024, at the State House and International Conference Center, Abuja, under the theme, “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance”.

The NIES is a premier industry event officially endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to bring together local and international industry experts across the energy value chain, to facilitate engagements and collaborations among Government officials, energy industry stakeholders and other relevant agencies in Nigeria and across Africa.

In line with its commitment to provide sustainable energy solutions for today and the future, Oando will leverage this platform to showcase its investments in renewables and other sustainable energy sources all towards supporting the Nigerian Government’s initiatives in driving energy transition.

The five-day event will witness Oando’s executives participating in plenary sessions where they will highlight new company initiatives, share technical expertise, and explore growth opportunities within the industry.

Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, Executive Director, Oando PLC & COO, Oando Energy Resources will be participating in a panel session themed, “Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience: Empowering Independent Producers in the Dynamic Energy Era” moderated by Mr. Adesola Adebawo, G.M, Govt. JV & External Relations, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited.

This session will address energy security, transition, and the role of innovation, sustainability, financial resilience, technological integration, collaboration, and community engagement in an evolving energy landscape.

He will be sharing the platform with other industry leaders. Dr. Irune will also be participating on a panel tagged, “Ministerial Panel Session on Gas Policy, Regulation, and Sustainable Solutions in LNG, AUTOGAS, LPG, CNG, and Gas-to-Power”.

In addition, Efuntomi Akpeneye, Chief Legal Officer, Oando PLC will be sitting on the Women in Energy Roundtable, addressing the topic, “NIES 2024 Women in Energy Roundtable-Experience Sharing” alongside seasoned discussants.

The roundtable, which will be moderated by Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President of Women in Energy Network, will highlight the crucial role women have to play in moving the energy sector forward, emphasizing the criticality of inclusivity, mentorship, and leadership development.

Furthermore, the session will highlight the diverse experiences and nuances of women in driving innovation and sustainability.

Ultimately, the focus will be on empowering women, sharing insights, and creating a supportive community that encourages the advancement of women and the sector.

NIES 2024 is expected to attract over 5,000 participants from across the continent, who together, will chart the course for a future where innovation, collaboration, and resilience propel us towards a sustainable and prosperous energy landscape.

