The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that it might resort to industrial action once more if the federal government does not disburse the N170 billion allocated in the 2023 budget for the revitalization of universities and tackle other critical concerns.

During a press briefing in Lagos over the weekend, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, the ASUU Coordinator for the Lagos Zone, emphasized the necessity for enhanced government investment and focus on public universities.

The ASUU Lagos Zone comprises several institutions, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun-Ijebu Ode, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago-Iwoye, Lagos University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) in Ikorodu, Lagos University of Education (LASUED) in Otto-Ijanikin, and the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB) in Abeokuta.

Unresolved issue s….

Odukoya pointed out unresolved issues such as the non-allocation of agreed revitalization funds, despite their inclusion in the 2023 Budget, the unchecked expansion of federal and state universities without requisite financial backing, protracted delays in renegotiating their 2009 Agreement, and the continued reliance on the “misleading IPPIS” for salary payments.

He also highlighted additional concerns like the ongoing delay in receiving Earned Academic Allowances, the use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for university operations, incomplete payment of eight months of withheld salaries, the failure to reinstate ASUU officials dismissed from LASU five years ago, and the non-disclosure of the university’s white paper from the 2021 Visitation Panel.

The union also criticized the “No-Work No-Pay” policy enforced by the prior administration, which resulted in extended periods without salary for the lecturers.

While acknowledging a partial salary payment, the union labelled it as inadequate and dismissive of the prevailing economic difficulties.

Prof. Odukoya therefore appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promptly resolve these issues to avert another strike. ASUU urged support from the media, labour movement, student organizations, and civil societies to bolster efforts to enhance the public university system in Nigeria.