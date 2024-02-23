Tech giant, Google has advised digital advertisers to embrace new strategies to drive results in the face of regulations and restrictions coming up in the digital space to address privacy concerns.

Google’s duo of Dan Taylor, VP Global Ads, and Karen Stocks, VP of Global Measurement & Audience Solutions, highlighted the strategies during a virtual roundtable on Privacy & Measurement held on Thursday.

According to them, In the wake of third-party cookie deprecation, a robust first-party data strategy has become indispensable for digital advertisers.

They added that brands must now prioritize the collection and analysis of first-party data to drive personalized marketing efforts.

Leveraging AI

While noting that success in the evolving digital space is increasingly dependent on the strategic use of AI-powered advertising tools, Dan Taylor said that AI offers a way to navigate the challenges of privacy constraints while maintaining effective consumer engagement.

“AI is foundational to ads and has been for many years. It is embedded in critical AI-powered advertising tools like Broad Match, Smart Bidding, App Campaigns, using predictive and analytical AI to deliver results for advertisers.

“What’s often missed in today’s conversation about AI is the role this technology can play in improving people’s privacy online,” he said.

Relying less on cookies

On her part, Karen Stocks said digital advertisers to rely less on cookies automatically capturing signals for them.

“Now, instead of relying on those solutions, marketers need a first-party data strategy to capture this information. You need to be strategic and intentional about the data you capture as AI output is only as effective as the quality of data that informs it,” she said.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the industry introduce privacy-centric solutions that will work long after third-party cookies go away. Now is the time to take stock of what those are and figure out which ones best suit your needs.

“Unlike those with unlimited data, these solutions take a bit more work – instead of relying on one solution for the answer we’ll see several working together to achieve the best, most comprehensive results,” Stocks added.

According to her, by focusing on privacy-centric measurement and audience solutions now, advertisers will be able to understand the differences in how the solutions work and will be better positioned to manage the changes when third-party cookies are phased out.

She noted that solutions like conversion modeling, enhanced conversions, and optimized targeting allow advertisers to make the most of their first-party data by measuring effectively and reaching the right audience without compromising user privacy.

More insights

The digital marketing industry is undergoing radical changes, prompted by a global re-evaluation of privacy norms and an aggressive push towards digital sovereignty.

In Africa, these shifts are further complicated by varied regulatory landscapes and a rapidly growing digital consumer base, eager for personalized yet privacy-conscious interactions.

The continent’s marketers are confronting a dual dilemma: how to leverage the vast potential of digital engagement in a landscape where traditional data collection mechanisms are being dismantled and privacy regulations are becoming more stringent.