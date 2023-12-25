Google has five cutting-edge AI tools to explore in 2024 which cater to developers, business owners, and curious users alike.

Nairametrics reports that as Google is a frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI), it offers an array of innovative products and services designed to solve diverse problems and elevate user experiences.

Here are the five must-try Google AI tools:

Google Cloud AI Platform

This is a comprehensive and integrated platform enabling the construction, deployment, and management of AI applications at scale. Utilize tools like AutoML, AI Platform Notebooks, Pipelines, and Prediction for custom AI models. Alternatively, leverage pre-trained solutions like Vision AI, Natural Language AI, Recommendations AI, and Video AI to enhance existing applications.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is a virtual assistant employing natural language processing and voice recognition to assist with tasks and queries. Accessible on smartphones, smart speakers, smart displays, and other compatible devices, Google Assistant handles functions such as answering questions, playing music, controlling smart home devices, managing calendars, setting reminders, and more. Seamlessly integrates with Google services and third-party apps.

Google TensorFlow

This is an open-source framework facilitating the creation and training of AI models using languages like Python, C++, and Java. Ideal for building and running AI applications spanning domains such as computer vision, natural language processing, audio processing, and diverse platforms like web, mobile, and edge devices.

Google Duplex

Google Duplex, harnesses AI to execute natural-sounding phone calls on your behalf for tasks like booking appointments or confirming information. Accessible through Google Assistant, Duplex engages in conversations with businesses using natural language understanding, speech synthesis, and speech recognition.

Google AIY Projects

This is a collection of DIY kits and guides empowering users to construct AI-powered devices and projects. Leveraging hardware components and software tools from Google, AIY Projects facilitates hands-on learning and experimentation with AI concepts and technologies, including machine learning, computer vision, and voice recognition.