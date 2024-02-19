Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji OON, the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, has emerged winner of The Humanitarian Services Icon of the Year Award 2023 at The Sun Awards 2023, which took place on Saturday, February 17th, 2023 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

In the award citation, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji OON was recognized not just for her outstanding banking career and contributions to the development of an effective Nigerian financial services sector, but more importantly for her many philanthropic works and a sustained commitment over the years to improve the lives of less privileged persons.



Her Pink Breath Cancer Care Foundation undertakes several healthcare programs annually within the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, to provide much-needed medical care for persons living with cancer and other ailments.

She also donates relief materials and provides free healthcare to internally displaced persons nationwide, through several other intervention initiatives.

Dame Adaora Umeoji OON recently donated a Church building to the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja and has held yuletide programs for nearly two decades, which have positively impacted the lives of over 5,000 indigent children.

Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji OON is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC), a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI) and a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester.

In 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria honoured her with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger, in recognition of her contributions to nation-building.