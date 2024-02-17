The National Football League (NFL) in the United States has gained global recognition over the past years, same time, attracting a diverse set of players who have their roots outside the United States.

Among the NFL’s players are players of Nigerian heritage who have made their mark on the league. This includes those who have competed in the prestigious Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the NFL.

One such athlete is Derrick Nnadi, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs team. Nnadi’s noteworthy performances in the Super Bowl, coupled with his significant contributions to the sport, have established him as a standout player.

His achievements have solidified his status as one of the most prominent Seminoles in Super Bowl history.

Early life

Derrick Nnadi was born on May 9, 1996, to Nigerian parents. He is a defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

Nnadi received his education at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, before pursuing his college football career at Florida State University.

Throughout his tenure at Florida State, Nnadi showcased his talent in 44 games, amassing 75 solo tackles, 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

Notably, he contributed to the 2014 team’s triumph in the ACC Championship and their participation in the inaugural College Football Playoff (CFP).

Career in American football

Nnadi was a former defensive lineman, who recently celebrated his third Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, securing an overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22.

Despite being sidelined due to a triceps injury, Nnadi showcased his prowess with 30 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss over 17 games during the 2023 season.

On March 20, 2022, Nnadi re-signed with the Chiefs, and he won his second Super Bowl when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

He re-signed with the Chiefs on March 23, 2023, and secured his third Super Bowl victory when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

On the 11th week of the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Nnadi intercepted Philip Rivers for his first career interception in a 24–17 win.

The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, marking their first championship in 50 years.

Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round with the 75th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nnadi signed a four-year, $3.74 million contract on June 15, 2018, with a signing bonus of $959,400.

Derrick Nnadi had a unique way of marking his team’s victory at the Super Bowl – following their win against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. His love for dogs made him pay all the adoption fees at a Kansas City dog shelter.

Achievements

Some of Nnamdi’s achievements include:

A record of 30 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in the 2023 season.

Nnadi is regarded as one of the Chiefs’ best run defenders

Nnadi is now tied with J.T. Thomas for the most Super Bowl appearances among all Seminoles.