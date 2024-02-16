President Bola Tinubu has been appointed as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership, reflecting his initiatives in the healthcare sector.

Acknowledging President Tinubu’s pledge to train 120,000 frontline health workers within 16 months, his commitment to doubling the number of primary health facilities across communities from 8,800 to over 17,000 in the next three years, and his visionary expansion of health personnel enrollment capacity, the African Union has rightfully identified him as a fitting champion for this continental cause.

The appointment

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) communicated this appointment to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing President Tinubu’s recommendation by the Committee of Heads of State and Government of Africa CDC, led by President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union.

In his new role, President Tinubu has been invited to address the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme (MELP) under the theme, ‘Impactful Leadership in Health: A Whole Government Approach,’ scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Africa CDC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, coinciding with the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

The Tinubu administration’s commitment to attracting global investments in Nigeria’s health sector, fostering cutting-edge infrastructure, equipping facilities, and enhancing the healthcare workforce aligns with the overarching goal of providing quality healthcare access to all Nigerians.