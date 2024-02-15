On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed seven new members for the nation’s 12-member monetary policy committee and asked the Senate to approve their appointments.

The nominations come less than two weeks before the central bank is scheduled to hold its next MPC meeting on Feb. 26-27 — the first since July. Among the committee members nominated is Aku Pauline Odinkemelu.

Aku was a former executive director at Fidelity Bank Plc and is currently a Non Executive Director at Polaris Bank bringing on an experience level of over a decade.

Background

Aku Pauline’s illustrious career, spanning over 15 years, is a testament to her dynamic leadership across various industries. Currently serving as an Independent Director at Klasha since July 2022, a Lagos and San Francisco-based startup, Aku plays a pivotal role in revolutionizing cross-border commerce.

Klasha’s innovative platforms under her guidance reflect a commitment to seamless transactions, especially within the African market.

A well-rounded individual, Aku attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Education in 2008 to an Executive Master’s degree at IMD Business School in 2016, she further pursued a Dual Executive MBA at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, questioning norms and expanding her global network.

With a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) with Second Class Honours at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, her engagement in societies and recognition as the Best Graduating Student in 1986 showcase her multifaceted approach.

Career experience

Beyond the tech industry, Aku extends her expertise to the oil and gas sector as a Non-Executive Director at Nordoil APS & Energy Services Limited since March 2022.

Her role involves navigating the complexities of upstream Crude Oil Exploration & Production, showcasing her versatility and strategic acumen.

Aku’s family business, Meko Nigeria Ltd, has benefited from her strategic insights since May 2021 as the Director of Development. Here, she focuses on growth, profitability, and team-building, demonstrating her commitment to driving organizational excellence.

Social impact takes center stage as Aku serves as a Director at WomenAid Collective (WACOL) since April 2021, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Democracy. Her contributions to training, research, and advocacy align with WACOL’s mission to address societal challenges.

In the education sector, Aku’s role as an Advisory Board Member at Jesuit Memorial College since March 2014 reflects her commitment to shaping future leaders.

Aku’s involvement in the educational landscape extends to her position as a Member of the Supervisory Board at Spiritan University Nneochi (SUN) since February 2012, in Abia State, Nigeria. Her contributions align with the university’s mission of providing world-class education.

Her significant tenure as an Executive Director at Fidelity Bank PLC, spanning from August 2014 to December 2020, showcases Aku’s transformative leadership. Setting the strategic business direction for the South Bank, she played a crucial role in the bank’s substantial profit contribution during her six-year tenure.

Aku’s impact is also evident in her role as a Divisional Head at Guaranty Trust Bank, Plc, from March 2004 to June 2014, where she influenced strategic business direction and general management. Her global perspective as a Non-Executive Director at Guaranty Trust Bank Sierra Leone Limited from June 2011 to April 2013 further demonstrates her ability to navigate diverse markets.

In the financial services sector, Aku served as a Non-Executive Director at AXA Mansard Insurance, formerly GT Assurance Plc, from November 2009 to March 2012, ensuring compliance and risk mitigation. Her multifaceted career began as a Deputy General Manager at Access Bank Plc from February 2000 to February 2004, where she excelled as the regional head of marketing.

Aku Pauline’s journey, starting as a Legal Officer at Continental Merchant Bank, Plc, from December 1987 to December 1993, laid the foundation for her remarkable career.

Throughout her diverse roles, Aku has consistently demonstrated dedication to excellence, leadership, and social impact, marking her as a visionary leader shaping the landscape of various sectors.