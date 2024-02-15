The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has implemented various intervention programs to address the critical need for qualified healthcare professionals in Nigeria, especially at the primary healthcare (PHC) level and in hard-to-reach communities.

These intervention programs communicated through a circular by the council are aimed at improving health care delivery in Nigeria particularly, maternal and infant health outcomes.

According to the council, these programs are designed to ensure the round-the-clock availability of nurses and midwives at the primary healthcare (PHC) level nationwide.

pic.twitter.com/ra0fSjiFaN — Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) (@Nigeria_NMC) February 15, 2024

The intervention programs

The admission for the Basic Midwifery Programme is extended until March 2025, providing an extended window for qualified candidates.

Effective May 2024, the Council discontinues the admission of two streams due to capacity constraints in the ND/HND Nursing program.

Colleges of Nursing Sciences initiating May 2024 admission into the General Nursing program are allowed to conclude the process by April 30, 2024.

Colleges of Nursing Sciences running Basic Midwifery programs can admit one hundred (100) students annually, with admissions scheduled exclusively in March, up to March 2025.

Colleges with approved ND/HND Nursing programs can admit sixty (60) candidates annually into Post Basic General Nursing and Midwifery programs, with admissions in May and September, respectively.

Community Nursing and Community Midwifery programs will continue, ensuring a comprehensive approach to nursing education.

The Council underscores its commitment to continuously analyse and address evolving needs within nursing education and practice. Proprietors and stakeholders have been encouraged by the council to embrace these reforms, fostering excellence in Nursing education and practice in Nigeria, aligning with global best practices.