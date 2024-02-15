The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has disclosed plans to move some of its units from Abuja to Lagos citing the need to improve efficiency and manage office accommodation.

This was revealed in an internal memo seen by Nairametrics with the subject line “Movement to Lagos”

The commission noted that the move is geared towards reducing operational costs and making adequate use of their assets in Lagos.

It read, “In line with our objective of improving organisational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.”

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational cost and make adequate utilisation of our assets in Lagos.”

“Consequently, we are requesting each Department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently and with minimal supervision”

The statement further noted that all departments should submit the names of requested units before the 23rd of February 2023.

What you should know

There has been controversy over similar plans of some MDAs moving some departments or the agency to Lagos in recent times.

Popular among them was the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to move the banking supervision unit to Lagos which generated heated discussion across sections of the country with Senator Ali Ndume stating that there would be consequences if the decision was not reversed.

The CBN Governor explained that there were no undertones to the policy rather it had been decided long ago.

In addition, the federal government through the Ministry of Aviation also unveiled its intentions to transfer the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos to improve operational efficiency and cut costs.

Political actors and analysts see such decisions as moves to undermine the status of Abuja as the FCT. This necessitated one of the President’s spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga to state that the President has no plans to move the FCT to Lagos.