On Valentine’s Day, Match Group, the parent company overseeing popular dating applications such as Tinder and Hinge, has come under a potential class-action lawsuit, accusing the company of intentionally crafting addictive features to ensnare users in a continuous cycle of payments rather than delivering on promises to facilitate genuine connections.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court of the Northern District of California, claims that Match Group prioritizes financial gains over its commitment to assisting users in finding meaningful relationships.

The lawsuit, initiated by six dating app users seeking class-action status, contends that Match Group intentionally incorporates game-like elements into the design of its dating applications, fostering a sense of compulsion among users.

This alleged strategy locks individuals into a perpetual cycle of payments, creating what the lawsuit terms a “pay-to-play loop.”

According to the legal filing, Match’s business model relies on monopolizing users’ attention and, in doing so, foments a dating app addiction that propels users to opt for increasingly expensive subscriptions.

The claimants assert that Match Group manipulates user psychology by employing dopamine-inducing features, turning the pursuit of romantic connections into a gamble where psychological rewards remain intentionally elusive.

What you should know

While Match Group, headquartered in Dallas, has not provided an immediate response to the lawsuit, the legal challenge arises amid a broader context of increased scrutiny on tech companies for deploying features that may be addictive and detrimental to the mental health of users, particularly young individuals.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is currently facing a lawsuit from numerous states, alleging that it contributes to a youth mental health crisis by designing features on its platforms that addict children.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit against Match Group, the dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge, utilize dopamine-manipulating features to intentionally create a sense of unpredictability.

This design aims to turn users into “gamblers” in pursuit of psychological rewards deliberately made elusive by Match. As the legal battle unfolds, it spotlights broader ethical questions regarding app design and the responsibility of tech companies in fostering healthy digital interactions.

What we know

Tinder stands out as the most lucrative dating app, boasting a substantial revenue of $1.9 billion in 2023. During the initial quarter of the same year, Tinder attracted a sizable user base, with 10.7 million subscribers worldwide.

Notably, Tinder exhibits the highest user penetration among the apps mentioned, particularly within the 18-24 and 25-34 age demographics.

However, when considering users aged 35 and above, Tinder slightly trails behind Match.com and eHarmony in terms of popularity.

While Tinder provides free access to its platform, it offers premium packages at varying costs. Transitioning from a basic Tinder account to a premium membership involves a monthly fee ranging from $4.50 to $26.99.