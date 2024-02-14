As Nigerians gear up to celebrate the season of love, the economic backdrop casts a rather unromantic shadow over Valentine’s Day this year.

With inflation rates soaring, exchange rates depreciating, and the removal of fuel subsidies, the cost of showing love has never been this pricey. Love, they say, is free, but expressing it, it appears, requires a deeper pocket than ever before.

Inflation has been an unwelcome third wheel in many Nigerian relationships, and this year it’s determined to crash Valentine’s Day as well.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently reported December inflation rate at 28.9% an inflation rate that makes even Cupid’s arrows seem expensive. When the price of chocolates, flowers, and dining out escalates faster than the heartbeat of a lovestruck teenager, you know romance is facing an economic reality check.

According to the graph provided by Nairalytics Research, which shows the inflation rates every February since 1999, we’re witnessing a trend that is nothing short of alarming.

The once gentle slopes have transformed into steep climbs, reminiscent of the heart rate of someone in love, but with consequences far less exhilarating. The recent sharp increase in inflation suggests that expressing love this year might come at a cost only the brave-hearted can afford.

Drawing on the most recent figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), December witnessed a staggering 28.9% inflation rate amidst an exchange rate that had not yet breached the N1000/$1 threshold in the official market.

Presently, as the exchange rate has escalated to N1500/$1 (the weakest ever), there is a strong indication that by the time the February inflation figures are unveiled in March of this year, we may very well be looking at a 30% inflation rate, casting a shadow over the already financially strained Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The naira’s depreciation has been like a jealous ex-lover to the economy—consistently falling against the US dollar. With the exchange rate to the dollar reaching new lows, importing Valentine’s Day staples like fine wines, chocolates, and even the quintessential red roses has become significantly more expensive. It’s as if every “I love you” now needs to be backed by a foreign currency to retain its value.

As if the pangs of expensive importations weren’t enough, the removal of fuel subsidies acts as the unwelcome chaperone on the lovers’ stroll. Transportation costs have surged, turning the simple act of planning a date into a strategic financial decision.

Fuel subsidy removal has been the equivalent of having a flat tire on a Valentine’s Day road trip. The increase in transportation costs means that planning a romantic getaway or even a simple dinner date now comes with added financial burdens.

The journey to love has never been more expensive, and for many, this Valentine’s Day might just be celebrated at home, with love being the only affordable luxury.

The key economic indicators paint a rather gloomy picture for lovebirds. With consumer prices on the rise, the cost of living (and loving) in Nigeria has reached unprecedented levels.

The usual suspects—dining out, gifts, and getaways—are all significantly more costly this year. The inflation rate, flirting with double digits, has made sure of that. Meanwhile, the exchange rate seems to be on a mission to widen the distance between lovers and luxury.

A Witty Guide to Love in the Time of Economic Hardship

So, how does one navigate the rough waters of romance in such trying times? Here are a few witty yet practical tips:

Invest in Homemade Gifts : In the face of economic hardship, creativity becomes your best asset. A handmade gift or a personalized poem can be worth more than the most expensive imported chocolates.

Local Love: Paris and Venice are romantic, but Nigeria is home to breathtaking locales that offer the perfect backdrop for love without the hefty price tag. Supporting local destinations also fuels the economy, turning love into a patriotic act.

Culinary Romance: Upscale restaurants might be out of reach, but cooking a special meal together can become an intimate dance of love and flavors, a celebration of connection that transcends monetary value.

Discover the Joy of Local Destinations : Who says you need to jet off to Paris or Venice to celebrate love? Nigeria is blessed with beautiful landscapes and destinations waiting to be explored. Plus, patronizing local businesses is a great way to support the economy.

Express Love Beyond Material Gifts : Remember, the most precious gift you can give is your time and attention. In a world where everything has a price tag, genuine affection and care remain priceless.