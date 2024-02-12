The NGX commenced this week on a bullish note, with the All-Share Index experiencing an appreciation of 0.18%, closing at 102,042.32 points.

This marked a gain of 183.95 points from the previous Friday’s closing of 101,858.37 points.

Furthermore, there was a 0.18% increase in market capitalization, with equities gaining N101 billion, resulting in the market capitalization closing at N55.836 trillion.

Market breadth remained positive, with 32 gainers compared to 23 losers throughout the day. Notably, tech stocks emerged as the primary gainers, with NCR and Chams recording gains of 10.00% each, while OMATEK registered a 6.25% increase.

Regarding traded volume, there was a 24.7% decline from the previous Friday’s 321.89 million units to 242.43 million units on the current day. Similarly, in terms of value, there was a 30.2% decrease from last Friday’s N7.35 billion to N5.13 billion today.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 102,042.32 points

% Day Change: +0.18%

Day’s Lowest: 101,703.32 points

Day’s Highest: 102,134.77 points

% YTD: +36.47%

Market Cap: N55.84 trillion

Volume Traded: 242.43 million units

Value Traded: N5.13 billion

Top Gainers

NCR: +10.00% to close at N4.40

CHAMS: +10.00% to close at N2.75

ROYALEX: +10.00% to close at N0.77

SUNUASSUR: +9.50% to close at N1.96

TIP: +9.43% to close at N2.32

UPDC: +9.26% to close at N1.77

Top Losers

INFINITY: -9.90% to close at N7.19

JOHNHOLT: -9.88% to close at N2.19

PZ: -9.87% to close at N27.85

MAYBAKER: -9.80% to close at N6.35

DEAPCAP: -7.14% to close at N0.65

ABCTRANS: -6.82% to close at N0.82

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, ACCESSCORP (-6.26%) led with 24.90 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (+8.96%) with 24.18 million units, GTCO (-0.37%) with 21.17 million units, FBNH (0.00%) with 17.24 million units, and TRANSCORP (-2.15%) with 17.08 million units.

Concerning value, GTCO (-0.37%) led with N841.25 million, followed by GEREGU (+6.75%) with N802.71 million, ACCESSCORP (-6.26%) with N575.10 million, FBNH (0.00%) with N439.39 million, and MTNN (0.00%) with N332.13 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was majorly positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as GEREGU (+6.75%), BUAFOODS (+1.05%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.14%) recorded price gains, while GTCO (-0.37%) recorded a share price loss.

Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRICA, MTNN, DANGCEM, SEPLAT, TRANSCOHOT, and BUACEMENT recorded no price changes.

Among the non-SWOOT tier-1 banks, the trading sentiment was negative as ACCESSCORP (-6.26%) and UBA (-1.18%) recorded price losses. While FBNH recorded no price change.