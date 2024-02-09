In a groundbreaking move to encourage creativity and adventure among the youth, Obi Cubana, the Chairman of the Cubana Group, has unveiled the much-anticipated gaming platform, “Hammer Games,”

This initiative, which marks a significant leap in the intersection of entertainment and technology, focuses on amplifying Nigerian and African culture while showcasing the incredible talent and captivating energy of the continent’s youth.

Hammer Games is a highly interactive mobile and web-based gaming platform that offers users an immersive and authentic African gaming experience. With a unique interface, the platform provides a seamless gaming experience, allowing users to feel at home in the heart of Africa.

According to Obi Cubana,

“Apart from the Hammer Games’ interactive features and its regulatory compliance, the ability for users to withdraw their rewards immediately after winning makes it stand out.”

“More than just a game, Hammer Games provides users with an immersive and rewarding experience navigating through the deeply rooted adventurous spirit of Africa.

“Registered with the necessary regulatory organizations, Hammer Games ensures a secure and reliable gaming environment. The platform allows users to escape reality, indulge in the game for fun, and earn money simultaneously. The in-game currency, “Cowries,” facilitates seamless transactions for users worldwide.

Hammer Games is fully committed to providing premium security and protection for gamers. With CAC registration, trademark, anti-money laundering compliance, and approval from the Nigerian Lottery Commission, the platform ensures a safe gaming environment.

Speaking further, Obi Cubana noted that, as a way of entering the gaming industry, the Hammer Games management has decided to launch first with three exciting sub-games on the platform, which are Odogwu Hunter, Hammer Spin, and Hammer Jackpot. The Odogwu Hunter is an exciting and thrilling adventure game that represents the true African spirit, taking players on an exhilarating adventure that requires both skill and strategy to gain victory and earn huge rewards. The Hammer Spin involves a spin-and-win adventure where users can multiply their money or win other prizes using cowries. Meanwhile, the Hammer Jackpot is a daily and weekly draw with prizes ranging from N2,000 to N2M, providing ample opportunities for users to win big.

Obi Cubana’s venture into online gaming marks a remarkable shift as he combines his passion for hospitality and technology, delivering a unique fusion of entertainment and community-building.

“Hospitality is all about creating memorable moments, and Hammer Games is a gateway to build on that,” said Obi Cubana. “With this platform, we aim to provide not just exciting gaming experiences but also a sense of togetherness and shared moments, much like the ones we strive to create in our hospitality ventures.”

“Beyond gaming, Hammer Games is set to differentiate itself through its strong commitment to community development. The platform opens its APIs to developers, fostering collaboration and growth. Hammer Games pledges grants and funding opportunities to support African game developers, contributing significantly to the gaming industry in Africa.

Players achieving milestones on Hammer Games receive award plaques alongside physical gifts, including drinks, merchandise, event tickets, and shoutouts from Odogwu. Additionally, a philanthropy section rewards students and individuals with grants up to N1,000,000, contributing to community and human capital development.”

As part of pre-launch activities, the Odogwu Hunter Avatar has been unveiled on Hammer Games’ social media platforms, such as Instagram (@hammergamesofficial), Twitter (@hammergameworld), and Facebook (@Hammer Games).

The launch of Hammer Games marks a novel era in gaming, seamlessly blending technology, culture, and entertainment, promising an enriching experience for users and fostering the growth of the gaming community in Nigeria and beyond.