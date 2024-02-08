The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed dismay over the fact that roads built in Nigeria only endure for 2 to 3 years, in contrast to the 30 to 40 years seen in other regions globally.

Umahi, represented by Dr. Yakubu Kofarmata, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, revealed this during a visit to his office in Abuja on Wednesday by a delegation from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) led by its President, Prof. Azikiwe Onwualu.

The Works Minister attributed the poor quality of roads across the country to malpractices by certain engineers in the construction industry.

He said: “One discovers that a road which is constructed in other parts of the world, which will last 30 or 40 years, is not so in Nigeria. In Nigeria, such lasts just for two or three years.

”Though the engineering methods are not different, the results are not the same.

“This is as a result of some malpractices carried out by the contractors in connivance with some unpatriotic individuals.”

More insight

The Minister underscored the Federal Government’s determination to collaborate with the Nigerian Academy of Engineering and other stakeholders in the construction industry to eradicate all forms of unethical practices within the sector to ensure only good and quality roads are constructed across the country.

The Minister of Works assured the Nigerian Academy of Engineers that the Federal Government would restore funding for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in response to the NAE’s appeal for funding reinstatement for COREN.

Umahi further emphasized that only practitioners recognized by COREN would oversee road projects nationwide to ensure strict compliance with established standards.

Furthermore, the NAE sought the ministry’s collaboration in capacity building and the enhancement of engineering laboratories. They also underscored the importance of policy backing to implement innovative construction techniques and materials.