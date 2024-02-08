The Former Delta State House of Representatives member Cairo Ojougboh is dead at 64.

He passed away on Wednesday night while watching the AFCON 2023 semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa.

Ojougboh, who was a prominent APC member, collapsed immediately after a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the game in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Ojougboh’s demise marks a sudden and tragic event, unfolding during a key football match. His long-standing political career included representing the Ika federal constituency.

The incident occurred as football enthusiasts witnessed the AFCON tournament’s intense moments, where the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalties to reach the African Cup of Nations finals.

The Super Eagles secured a penalty after African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen was brought down in the box by Mothobi Mvala (South Africa) at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

About Cairo Ojougboh

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh was a distinguished medical practitioner and seasoned politician. His multifaceted career spanned medicine, politics, and leadership roles in various capacities.

His educational journey began at Pilgrims Baptist Primary School, Agbor, where he earned his First School Leaving Certificate.

He continued his education at St. Columba’s Grammar School, graduating in 1976. His pursuit of higher education led him to Auchi Polytechnic and later the University of Benin, where he obtained a Bachelor of Surgery, and a Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) in 1985.

His political journey started with his role as Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) from 1998 to 1999. His commitment and strategic prowess led to subsequent key appointments, including serving as the Presidential Liaison Officer to the President on NASS and Special Assistant to the President on NASS from 2007 to 2011.

He chaired the Petroleum Resources Committee, and the Ad hoc Committee on EFCC Recoveries, and contributed his expertise to the House Committee on Power, the House Committee on Ethnic & Privileges, and the House Committee on Industries.