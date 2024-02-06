Fintech App Nosh launched a redesigned version of its web app on Monday, 5th of February 2024.

Speaking on the company’s new look, Ahmod Balogun, Co-Founder of NOSH, states,

“Since last year, we have been focused on building a robust platform that enables our users to enjoy our services.”

“The platform’s new look references our dedication to improved user experience. For all of us at Nosh, users come first, and it made sense we consistently strive to offer seamless services.”

With the new web app, users can sell and buy gift cards with Nosh. In addition, users can buy a Nosh gift code, and pay for airtime, data, electricity tokens, and TV bills. Towards the end of last year, a new feature; Refer & Earn was also introduced which allows users to bring others to the platform with rewards for both the referrer and referee.

In 2021, Nosh was released. Since its launch, the app has acquired over 155,000 users. The business initially began as a platform for trading gift cards to naira.

Since then, it has expanded into a complete fintech platform processing gift card brokerage, gift card purchase, digital remittance, and bill payments throughout Nigeria and soon all of Africa.

Services Rendered By NOSH

Sell Gift Card

Buy Gift Card

Buy Nosh Gift Code

Buy Airtime and Data

Buy Electricity Token

Pay Cable TV Subscription

Top-up Betting Account

Refer & Earn

Nosh is also introducing a new feature called Book Flights, which allows users to book flights to any destination within Africa. Book Flights will be available before the end of the second half of the year.

