The United Kingdom has introduced two types of English language exams mandatory for individuals applying for immigration pathways.

This announcement was made in the updated information on the UK government’s website on Monday seen by Nairametrics.

The requirement entails an evaluation of reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills for various applicant categories, including health and care workers, high-potential individuals, innovator founders, ministers of religion, scale-up workers, skilled workers, start-ups, and students.

What the announcement reveals

“There are 2 types of test as different immigration routes require different levels of English language ability. The test you will need to take depends on what you are applying for.

“For the following application routes, you will need to take a test that assesses your reading, writing, speaking and listening abilities: Health and Care Worker, High Potential Individual”.

It also added that only speaking and listening abilities are prerequisites for citizenship, international sportsperson, parent, partner, Representative of an Overseas Business, and settlement.

“The level of test you will need, known as the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) level, will depend on the route you are applying for. To find out which level you need, checkthe specific guidance for your immigration rout”.

About the English test

The updated information states that if you are outside of the UK, you can only take a SELT with one of the following providers:

LanguageCert

Pearson

PSI Services (UK) Ltd – Skills for English (UKVI)

IELTS SELT Consortium

For results to be accepted, your test must:

be on the list of approved English language tests

have been sat at an approved test location

have been awarded in the two years before the date of your application

be on the list of approved English language tests which has been assessed as meeting Home Office requirements under the secure English language testing arrangements. If you intend to use an English language test in your immigration or nationality application, you must take one of the tests on the list.