The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, has joined forces with Asia Arab Investment (LLC) for a pioneering digital transportation databank project.

This initiative is set to revolutionize the country’s transport infrastructure through strategic investments in advanced technology.

Minister of Transportation Sen Said Alkali made this statement during his team’s visit to Asia Arab Investment LLC’s headquarters in Egypt, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Alkali emphasized that the project, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to generate real-time data, marking a substantial step towards digitalization.

The minister noted that his team’s visit signifies a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s pursuit of technological advancement in transportation, with a focus on establishing a digital ecosystem for real-time data generation.

“The primary objective of this partnership is to harness state-of-the-art technologies to digitize and modernize the operations of Nigeria’s transportation system, by leveraging real-time data generated through these technologies.

“The initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and facilitate informed decision-making across the entire transport network,” Alkali said.

Mr. Hisham Ridwan, the representative of Asia Arab Investment LLC, pledged to deploy their technological expertise and resources to support Nigeria’s digital transformation in transportation.

In the statement, Ridwan highlighted the partnership’s potential to drive substantial improvements in data generation and utilization, benefiting the government, industry stakeholders, and the public.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation Nigeria has hailed the collaboration as a pivotal step towards realising the country’s vision for a digitally-driven transportation sector.

“The Ministry envisions that the infusion of advanced technologies will not only modernise operations but also lay the foundation for a data-centric governance framework, fostering sustainable progress and innovation in the transport industry.

“As the partnership progresses, stakeholders anticipate a transformative impact on Nigeria’s transportation landscape, with the initiative poised to set new benchmarks for digital innovation and operational excellence.

“The partnership between Asia Arab Investment LLC and the Federal Ministry of Transportation Nigeria signifies a significant stride in Nigeria’s journey towards a technologically advanced and data-rich transportation ecosystem,” Ridwan said.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, called for public-private collaboration in establishing a transport databank in Nigeria.

The minister noted that the transport databank is critical for the socio-economic development of Nigeria, particularly the transportation sector.

Alkali also revealed that the National Council on Transportation approved the decision to create the National Transport Databank (NTD) in 2012.