The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday departed Lagos for Beijing, China, as part of actions to fulfill his promise of delivering a multimodal transportation system for Lagosians.

This disclosure is disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and cab be seen on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement noted that while in China, Governor Sanwo-Olu will visit the headquarters of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC for trade and investment discussions with the top officials of the company.

Sanwo-Olu to hold discussion on Red line, Blue line

Akosile in the statement said, ‘’He will inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

‘’The Governor is scheduled to inspect the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects, being undertaken by CCECC around Beijing.

‘’Governor Sanwo-Olu will depart Beijing for Dalian later in the week for a visit to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base.

‘’The Governor during his visit to China is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with the Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian.

‘’There would also be a Technical Discussion on the DMUs for the Red Line and EMUs for Blue Line between the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority ( LAMATA) , CCECC and CRRC Dalian.’’

Accompanied by some top government officials

Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi; Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale; Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Hon. Rasheed Shabi, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA) Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, among other officials.

The Governor and the entourage are billed to return to Lagos next week.

What you should know

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had about a week ago at the Lagos West Senatorial District town hall meeting in Ikeja said that the Lagos Red rail line will be unveiled in February.

He said the state government had written officially to President Bola Tinubu informing him of the planned unveiling in February.

He said, “Our Red Line rail will be unveiled in February. In fact, we have written officially to Mr President to come and help us unveil it in February this year.’’