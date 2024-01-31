The Federal government has appealed to construction workers in the country to abandon their planned strike and seek resolution through dialogue.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, appealed during a meeting in Abuja aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute in the construction industry.

The dispute involves workers represented by the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) and Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), who allege that their employers, Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria, CCEEAN, are failing to implement the agreed-upon wage award for workers in the construction industry.

The workers contend that this failure goes against the agreement between the Federal Government and organized labor.

Onyejeocha expressed disappointment over the absence of workers at the conciliation meeting they were invited to, stating that refusing government intervention and the invitation for dialogue was an inappropriate approach to addressing the ongoing dispute.

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises and sought support from all Nigerians, emphasizing the importance of industrial peace and harmony.

She urged employers to maintain communication with workers, discouraging strikes while the government actively works to resolve the dispute.

Onyejeocha praised employers for enhancing worker welfare amid economic challenges, commending their efforts to improve socio-economic conditions.

The president of the Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria, High Chief Vincent Barrah, prioritized worker welfare, highlighting the Association’s regular wage reviews and measures to address economic challenges.

Barrah explained that the wage award was for federal government workers, expressing disappointment that workers refused to cooperate in resolving issues internally.