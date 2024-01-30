The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has appointed Mrs. Catherine Uzoamaka Nwosu as the incoming Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited and other stakeholders of changes in its leadership effective February 28, 2024.

The appointment which takes effect from March 1, 2024, follows the resignation of Mr. Obong Idiong as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to take on higher responsibilities.

The Board while acknowledging the resignation expressed gratitude for Mr. Idiong’s remarkable contributions to the Company’s growth and extends best wishes for success in his future endeavors.

Profiles of Uzoamaka Nwosu

According to the Company Secretary, Joseph Jibunoh, Mrs. Nwosu brings to Africa Prudential Plc a wealth of experience as a distinguished Capital Market Executive.

Currently holding the position of 2nd Vice President at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), she has demonstrated exemplary leadership throughout her career.

Before joining Africa Prudential Plc, Mrs. Nwosu served as the Head of Stakeholders Engagement at BUA Group.

Her association with Africa Prudential Plc dates back to its inception in 2006, where she served in various capacities notably as Chief Operating Officer (COO) from 2010 to 2022.

Nwosu is an alumna of the Senior Management Program at the Lagos Business School, a Fellow of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and holds degrees in Business Administration, including an MBA.

The Board in the statement said it was confident that Mrs. Catherine Uzoamaka Nwosu’s appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc’s commitment to excellence and sustained growth.