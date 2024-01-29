A Dutch initiative called Orange Corners will be supporting young entrepreneurs across Africa and the Middle East through training programs, coaching, networking, financial assistance, and facilities to nurture their entrepreneurship ventures.

The primary objective is to enhance the entrepreneurial landscape by capitalizing on local expertise and prioritizing entrepreneurs who innovate sustainable solutions to address local challenges, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, it aims to foster sustainable business growth by providing access to networks and ongoing support.

According to the program organizers, the program is combined of in-person and virtual delivery methods, equipping participants with essential entrepreneurial knowledge, tools, and resources essential for transitioning from concept to business reality. The program is in collaboration with various stakeholders such as local enterprises, Dutch entities, international businesses, universities, governments, and other organizations.

Who is needed for the program

In order to meet the selection criteria, you must be:

Be an aspiring entrepreneur from Lagos, Nigeria

Be between 18-35 years old.

Have a validated innovative business concept, not more than <2 years old

The product or service responds to a local challenge in Nigeria

The product or service relates to the Sustainable Development Goals

Budding entrepreneurs will be selected based on:

Innovativeness

Feasibility

Social Impact

Clarity of Market

Sustainability & Scalability of the business idea

Competence of the entrepreneur/team

How the program will benefit participants

This program will not only provide the foundational entrepreneurial knowledge, tools, and resources needed to transform an idea into a business but will also make available the networks and support needed for the sustainable growth of the business.

There is a variety of benefits the program will offer you of which the most important ones are:

Enterprise Management Training

Business Incubation & Advisory Services

Funding for prototype development & testing

Applications process

The application can be made here after which there will be a selection conducted according to the performance of the semi-finalists during a two-day boot camp. A jury will then decide those who will join the incubation program.

At the end of the boot camp, young entrepreneurs will be selected to participate for six months.

The deadline for application is February 18, 2024.