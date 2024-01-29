The Lagos State Government has urged members of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria (AEAN) not to deal in any property without a Planning Permit in the State.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, when the leadership of the association paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Olumide said that the association, as an important stakeholder in the built environment, should join the crusade for an organised, orderly, and sustainable development by ensuring that everyone builds right.

What the Commissioner is saying

Olumide said that it would not be out of place for members of AEAN to request to see the Planning Permit before agreeing to deal in a property as doing so would add to efforts to checkmate illegal developments and enhance sustainability.

He said that, contrary to the wrong notion out there, the process of obtaining a Planning Permit is straightforward, clear and simple

He said,

‘’Let your members and the public know that existing buildings without Planning Permit can still apply for it.’’

He explained that other ways that the association could support the efforts of government in the sector were to assist in monitoring and whistle-blowing as well as training artisans on the application of standard measures in building sites.

He said,

“I believe that the Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria can help stem the tide of building collapse in Lagos State by collaborating in the already highlighted ways.’’

He enjoined the association to key into the Lagos State Urban Development Policy, being prepared by the Ministry by submitting memorandums that would form the policy.

Director, Technical Services, Tpl. Bola Aliu enjoined AEAN to extend its collaboration to the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) which anchors the regeneration programme of the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman, Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Ismail communicated the intention of the association to collaborate with the government in sanitizing the built environment, especially as the association entered into the first decade of its existence.