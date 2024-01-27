The Labour Party governorship candidate in the general election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lauded the Lagos State Government’s new initiative to digitize the land verification process in the state, adding that the platform will put an end to real estate fraud.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, the Geographic Information System (e-GIS) will promote transparency as well as increase housing stock in Lagos.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the professional architect said the government should swiftly open the platform to the public for utilization.

“This is quite laudable, and kudos to all involved. If seen through, this will put an end to land fraud, racketeering and hooliganism. With political will behind this, It will bring ease and transparency to real estate development and increase our housing stock, thereby reducing the cost of housing for our people.

“I know that Senator Ashafa tried to implement something similar as Executive Secretary of Lands but was resisted by vested interest. I hope that this does not meet a similar fate. We look forward to it being open to the public and its implementation . Once again, well done,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos state government launched the electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) platform where residents can apply, search and verify land titles across the state online before purchase is made.

This was disclosed by Governor Sanwo-Olu on Friday on his X handle where he stated that the e-GIS platform digitised access on all matters pertaining to land in the state.

According to the Governor, the launch of the e-GIS platform presents a radical shift in the application for land titles from the old manual/paper method to a digital platform where anyone can now access the data relating to all lands across the state.

He noted that the new initiatives remove the need of middlemen and agents in the land title application process.

He said:

“The e-GIS portal is a one-stop digital platform that sanitises and revolutionises the process of acquiring, documenting, and verifying land in Lagos. With the portal now live, applications for land titles have transitioned from the centuries-old manual paperwork into digital form, eliminating the need for middlemen and the associated costs applicants previously faced.”